Leguan hospital to be retrofitted on par with other hospitals countrywide – President Ali

In keeping with the PPP/C’s intention to expand access to world-class healthcare services across the country, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that Leguan will benefit from an upgraded and retrofitted hospital.

President Ali made this commitment on Tuesday evening during a public meeting on the island.

“In the next five years, we must deliver to you a health system where our pregnant mothers do not have to go anywhere to give birth…that is why we are going to not only rehabilitate, but rebuild your hospital to a standard of class that is befitting of anything you see on the coast,” he announced.

The new hospital, the president said, will be outfitted with a modern X Ray machine and other critical equipment needed to deliver quality healthcare to Leguan residents.

Already, the government has commissioned five state-of-the-art hospitals across the country, including one at De Kinderen on the West Coast of Demerara.

Another such hospital will be commissioned in Region Two in the coming days.

President Ali said that his party will not stop until life is significantly improved for the residents of the island.

“We shall not rest until the work is done on this island, when you will have the quality of life…like any other Guyanese anywhere else in this country,” he asserted.