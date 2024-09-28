Leonora market road to be upgraded

Rehabilitation works on the Leonora market access road in Region Three are set to begin next week, under the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA).

The road will be upgraded to asphalt and will extend approximately 200 meters to the second cross street, improving accessibility for residents and commuters.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal providing an update for Leonora market access road

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal stated during a recent inspection that the works are expected to be completed within two weeks.

“We have been using this thoroughfare to access Leonora housing scheme and as a main access [route]. So, the road would have deteriorated…This road will have an impact [for many persons] …” he noted.

Minister Croal and engineers from CHPA during a site to Leonora market access road on Friday

Vendors plying their trade along the road will not benefit from the improvements until they are relocated to the new market.

Minister Croal emphasised the government’s commitment to prioritising the well-being of Guyanese citizens.

Chairman of the Stewartville and Cornelia Ida Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Sheik Samad

Chairman of the Stewartville and Cornelia Ida Neighbourhood Democratic Council Sheik Samad, welcomed the new development, highlighting that it will alleviate residents’ concerns about dust from vehicles and trucks accessing the housing scheme daily.

He noted that contractors have implemented a dust suppression plan to mitigate issues until the road is completed.

“This [project] will enhance Leonora greatly. It is also a great help to the people in the new scheme,” Samad expressed.

