Let us put Guyana first; our greatest achievements are still to come – President Ali

– In 55th Republic Anniversary address

– Says gov’t will spare no effort in ensuring smooth electoral process

As Guyana ushered in its 55th Republic Anniversary celebrations, His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali urged all to unite now –more than ever, to drive the nation’s forward as its greatest achievements are yet to come.

Speaking to an audience convened on the lawns of the Parliament Building Saturday evening, President Ali said the government has laid a strong foundation for national prosperity, enhancing critical services for its citizens, and many more to come.

It is within this context, the head of state appealed to all Guyanese to continue working hand in hand, transcending division to shape a future of opportunity, progress and unity, urging them to put Guyana first.

“This is the time when we must embrace the challenges with a common understanding that the challenges must make us stronger, build us stronger, bind us stronger, bring us stronger together, so that we must not only confront the challenges, but win, every day for every single citizen,” he stressed.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the audience during the 55th Republic Anniversary Ceremony

This prosperity, the president underlined, is not limited to Guyana but must transcend to the Caribbean and Latin America regions.

The 9th president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana highlighted the progress achieved over the last four years, spanning economic growth and infrastructural advancements to strengthening governance and improving citizens life.

Since 2020, Guyana has recorded, never previously achieved, economic growth, and has successfully contained inflation while increasing disposable income for citizens. And according to President Ali, this economic resilience has paved the way for massive infrastructural developments that are reshaping the country.

As a matter of fact, the face of Guyana is rapidly transforming with several mega-projects underway, and other community-level initiatives. For example, the landmark Gas-to-Energy project at Wales, the New Demerara River Bridge and the Mandela to Diamond Road Link are improving transportation efficiency and boosting economic activities.

Guyana has also made advancements in energy and technology, though the installation of 30,000 solar home systems in remote communities, bringing sustainable energy to households that never had this experience before.

In the area of digitisation, over 215 communities have been connected to high-speed internet, more than 160 ICT hubs have been established, and approximately 2,0000 citizens have received digital skills training.

Healthcare, education and other essential services have also been enhanced with investments pumped by the government over the years.

To support transformation in the health sector, more than 3,000 health workers are under training, and access to quality education has been improved through the construction of nursery, primary and secondary schools.

“We will continue to strengthen our system, improve transparency and accountability. We will continue to invest in the technology to support good policing, strong policing, responsible policing, transparent policing, and we will ensure that the infrastructure we are building will allow us to live in a safe, secure and hospitable environment here in Guyana,” President Ali underscored.

Here are some highlights from last evening’s 55th Republic Anniversary Flag Raising ceremony at Public Buildings in Georgetown

Meanwhile, as Guyana prepares to host the General and Regional Elections later this year, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration will spare no effort in ensuring the process is free and fair, and without any interference.

The head of state said democracy will be celebrated this year, and “Your government will do everything and spare no resources in ensuring a smooth process as the people of Guyana carry out their democratic will and carry out their democratic responsibility.”

The sacrifices of Guyana’s soldiers did not go unnoticed as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces paid tribute to their dedication to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

According to President Ali, the government remains committed to ensuring that every inch of Guyana’s land and exclusive economic zone remains protected for future generations to come.

As Guyana moved forward, the Guyanese President said it is important to reflect on the blessings and achievements, and encouraged citizens to appreciate Guyana’s progress and pray for continued peace, prosperity and protection.

“My dear friends, fellow Guyanese, today we are not working from behind. Today we have established a strong and solid foundation. We are leading, and that is why later this year in Guyana, we will be having the World Biodiversity Summit … We must by now understand that our revenue and resources must set us on a path in which we can provide great global leadership,” he emphasised.

The head of state was joined by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, military personnel and other dignitaries.

