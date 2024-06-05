Lethem corridor update: Pirara bridge repairs and traffic flow

The Ministry of Public Works (MPW), the Lethem Mayor and Town Council and the Regional Democratic Council, Region 9 are working together to address the situation at the Pirara Bridge on the Linden-Lethem corridor.

Here’s an update on the latest developments and plans:

𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬:

* A joint meeting with MPW officials, the Lethem M&TC and RDC 9, produced a four-point action plan.

𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧:

1. Temporary Timber Deck: Half of the new bridge’s completed piers and abutments will be outfitted with a temporary timber deck for light to medium-weight vehicles. The contractor is securing appropriate timber and expects to begin this week.

2. Phased Construction: Once the temporary deck is complete, the contractor will build the second half of the bridge using steel beams and a concrete deck. Traffic will then shift to the finished section, allowing work on the remaining half.

3. Boat Assistance (Temporary): Until the wooden deck is operational, the Lethem Mayor and Town Council, in collaboration with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), will continue to assist travelers crossing the affected area by boat.

4. Repairs on Other Affected Sections: Efforts are underway to address other flood-damaged sections of the road. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, especially in areas with high water levels.

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

The Ministry and local authorities are committed to exploring all options for ensuring safe and swift passage through the corridor.

