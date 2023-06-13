LGE 2023 voting process fair, transparent – ERC

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) says this year’s Local Government Elections (LGE) were conducted in a fair, transparent, and peaceful manner.

More than 50 observers were dispatched to Regions Three, Four, Five, Six, and Ten.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) visited a number of polling stations countrywide on Monday where citizens reported a smooth and hassle-free voting process.

The ERC commended the polling day staff of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for displaying professionalism and efficient execution of duties, which it believes contributed significantly to the overall smoothness of the electoral process.

“The ERC is thankful for the exemplary conduct displayed by polling agents from all sides, and police officers for their security role in ensuring smooth polling,” the commission said in a press release Tuesday.

The ERC also acknowledged the exemplary conduct of citizens.

“The commission also takes this opportunity to commend citizens for their participation in the incident-free poll and will continue to work to the best of its ability to aid the promotion of harmony and good relations,” the missive stated.

Meanwhile, the commission said it firmly believes that credible LGE is vital for the well-being of citizens and the transformation of communities through local democracy.

It calls on all stakeholders to work assiduously to ensure that communities are developed in the interest of the residents.

By upholding these values, the ERC seeks to ensure a society that thrives on inclusivity, respect, and mutual understanding.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

