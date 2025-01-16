Linden highway communities will access vast opportunities – Pres. Ali

– massive housing development planned to tackle squatting

The government’s investments in critical infrastructure, like the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, will create vast opportunities for communities like housing, agriculture, and other economic prospects.

This was emphasised by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during an engagement with residents of Silver Hill and surrounding communities in Region Four on Wednesday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks at the community engagement at Silver Hill

The president disclosed that close to 2000 lots will be developed in three identified areas along the highway through a collaboration between the Ministry of Housing and Water, and the Lands and Surveys Commission.

“We’re going to try to create about 1,500 to 2,000 house lots in those three areas so that we can have persons living in a settlement format, rather than squatting,” he informed Silver Hill residents.

According to President Ali, this development will allow residents to live in a much more comfortable environment, since investments will be made to improve access to health, education, and other social needs.

As the population grows, there will be greater investments in water distribution and electricity President Ali explained.

With the US$161 million upgrade to the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, opportunities in agriculture and food production will be generated, allowing farmers to tap into local markets.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy

A massive $800 million food hub is being developed along the highway to complement this agriculture venture. The food terminal will facilitate the aggregation, distribution, and marketing of source-identified food products.

A dairy farm is also being developed at Moblissa by the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) to offer additional opportunities for residents.

During the engagement, residents asked for additional water tanks, solar photovoltaic home systems and support for the vulnerable, especially single parents.

In response, the head of state informed them that efforts will be made to ensure every household in need receives support.

Also, a second shipment of solar home systems is expected by April and these will be delivered to communities.

A resident voicing her concern

The community of Loo Creek will receive much-needed support in irrigation, with additional tractors to be delivered to communities. Importantly, single parents, particularly women, will be integrated into a beekeeping and poultry project to sustain their livelihoods.

“We believe in listening to the people. We believe in understanding your priorities and then investing in those priorities,” President Ali underscored.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy also spoke of the government’s commitment and investment in the Guyanese people.

Minister McCoy has been spearheading several outreaches and developmental projects along the highway.

Scene from the meeting at Siver Hill

The president also visited Timehri and promised to address long-standing health and community infrastructure issues.

“In this One Guyana concept, it’s about how we work together in finding solutions to support each other, build stronger communities, a greater country and leave a greater country for those who will come after us,” he said.

The meetings are a part of the head of state’s mission to interact directly with Guyanese and to find solutions to their issues.

He was also accompanied by Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, among other government officials.

Scene from the meeting at Siver Hill Scene from the meeting at Siver Hill Scene from the meeting at Siver Hill

