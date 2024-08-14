Linden Technical Institute to be extended

In an effort to enhance education delivery in Region Ten, expansion works have commenced on the main building at the Linden Technical Institute.

On Monday, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand turned the sod for works to begin.

In a brief comment, Minister Manickchand noted that “this critical expansion initiative, valued at G$43,322,000, represents a significant investment in the future of technical and vocational education in Linden and its surrounding areas.”

The minister emphasised the significance of this project, stating, “The expansion of Linden Technical Institute is a testament to our government’s commitment to providing quality education and training opportunities for our youth. This project will not only benefit the students of today but will also contribute to the long-term economic development of Linden and the surrounding areas.”

The project is being executed by Phoenix Engineering Enterprise.

With a projected duration of six months, the expansion will enhance the institute’s capacity to serve 250 students, providing them with improved facilities and access to cutting-edge training in various technical fields.

The mobilisation amount for the project stands at G$12,996,600, ensuring that construction progresses on schedule and that the necessary resources are in place for the timely completion of the extension.

The expansion project is expected to have a profound impact on the local community, with the institute now able to accommodate more students from the catchment areas of Linden and beyond.

The improved infrastructure will also support the introduction of new technical courses, equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the modern workforce.

As a means of gaining both employment and experience simultaneously, five students from the institute will be working on the project and will be paid a stipend. They are: Esuan Fraser, Electrical Installation; Ksena McKinnon, General Construction; Walter Couchman, General Construction; Latrell Whinfield, General Construction; and Tevonn Layne, Electrical Installation.

