Local government structures play key role in efficient service delivery

The local government structures in each administrative region play a critical role in the efficient delivery of services to the Guyanese population.

With this in mind, the government has been investing massively into the local democratic organs to ensure services meet directly to the people.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, among other cabinet members engage with regional leaders

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag stressed the importance of strengthening the regional systems to ensure proper service delivery.

The minister was speaking at a meeting with Regional Executive Officers along with other regional officials on Tuesday, hosted by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at his Shiv Chanderpaul Drive office.

During the consultation, Minister Parag noted that service delivery has improved due to the keen partnership which exists between the government and the local structures.

“From day one the investment has been tremendous and it continues to grow and be fruitful. This is so because the sectors have been integrally involved in pushing the development at a rate to ensure that our people are satisfied,” the minister stated.

The regional systems play a critical role in monitoring every programme that was implemented within the various districts.

Minister Parag pledged the government’s continued financial support to the regional bodies to ensure that services are decentralised to every community so that they can meet the people.

According to the minister, the government has prioritised the health and education systems since both sectors serve a majority of the Guyanese population.

The president’s meeting sought to discuss challenges the regions are being faced with and to implement a plan of action to target the issues.

Also present in the meeting was the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service Dr Ashni Singh, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, and Minister of Education Priya Manickchand.

