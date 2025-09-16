Main Street comes alive with Tasinpansa 2025

The Tasinpansa festival commenced on Tuesday with a Cultural Marketplace where Main Street in Georgetown transformed into a cultural highway featuring handmade crafts, traditional cuisine and art.

Tasinpansa will run until September 18 as part of a slew of activities planned to celebrate the rich culture and contributions of the indigenous people.

Some of the handmade crafts on display

Jewellery on display at Tasinpansa

Other products on display

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some of the local exhibitors who shared their gratitude for the opportunity, which they said allows them to share their culture while earning an income.

Originally from Wakapao in Region Two, but now living in Region Three, is Charase Thomas, the proprietor of Charese Local Indigenous Food & Beverage. She has a stall on Main Street and is offering a variety of tuma pot, an indigenous cuisine.

“Today I am having piwari, tuma, and Fly. Also, labba, deer, wildhog, bushcow and like beef, chicken and calabrese and pork,” she told Luann Williams from the DPI.

Charese Thomas sells indigenous food and beverages

When asked about the process, she shared, “The tuma is made with the cassava water,” explaining that to make it edible, “you [have to] grate the cassava, you matapee [it], squeeze out the juice, and then you have to boil the water, and then you get the fraff, and that fraff is what you use to make the sauce.”

Meanwhile, Pamela English, who originally hails from Hosororo in Region One, also offers the local beverage called Fly.

According to her, “this drink is made from a potato called black potato only to make the wine,” and “this is also good for diabetes,” when it is freshly made.

Pamela English speaks with the DPI

As part of Tasinpansa, there will be an Indigenous Fashion Showcase on September 17 (Wednesday), blending ancestral design with modern flair, thereby offering something for everyone.

The celebration will culminate with a Unique Concert on September 18, bringing together music, dance, and the cultural spirit of the Indigenous People.

Beyond the stalls and stages, Tasinpansa, derived from the Machushi language, means “We are happy” and is part of the month-long Heritage activities, themed “Ignite Unity, Celebrating Progress, Advancing our Culture.”

Other activities will be held in the coming days, including the Heritage Dinner on September 19 and Amerindian Village Day in Nappi, Region Nine, on September 20.

The month’s highlight event: Heritage Sports will be held from September 24-28, drawing sports enthusiasts from the 10 administrative regions of Guyana.