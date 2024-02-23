Major developmental projects being done to spur socioeconomic transformation in Region One

The infusion of development projects and resources over the years has led to significant economic and social transformation in Region One, as it has in every other region in Guyana.

This was highlighted by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Thursday night, during the 54th Republic Anniversary flag-raising ceremony at Mabaruma Settlement’s community centre ground, Region One.

Hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead in Region One

As Guyana ushers in its 54th Republic Day celebration, Minister Croal said everyone should reflect on how far the country has come in just four years, as the government remains resolute in its dedication to making Guyana a better place for all.

Minister Croal underscored, “The future is bright…The dreams of our forefathers are coming true. Everywhere you look, there are developments…new road networks, new wells, schools, bridges and hospitals are being built for the betterment of all our people. The development that we are seeking is not limited to any village, community or region…Let us all celebrate the achievement of all our people and the prosperity that we are now developing as One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during remarks

The region has witnessed an enhancement of healthcare services and infrastructure.

Guyana has heavily invested in the water sector to provide treated water countrywide.

In line with that agenda, in the 2024 work programme, works are being ramped up to complete to improve treated water coverage in the region.

Waikrebi, Chinese Landing, Warapoka, Kokerite, Assakata, and Santa Cruz are among the communities to benefit from the drilling of new wells.

A new well was recently drilled at a depth of 100 metres in Mabaruma Settlement.

54th Republic Anniversary flag-raising ceremony in Region One

Work for a new water treatment plant is expected to commence this year in Central Mabaruma.

Several villages including Huradiah, Seven Miles Grant Road and Kumaka are now receiving potable water, despite the prolonged dry period which is affecting many communities.

Several communities will benefit from the construction of houses through the Hinterland Housing Programme.

In three years, over 77 villages in Region One have benefitted from interventions totalling $2.57 billion in grants including the low carbon development strategy (LCDS) grant, investment fund and presidential grant.

These funds are funnelled into the village economies to spur additional development.

Military parade

Students will benefit from new secondary schools as works are progressing on North West Secondary and Hosororo Secondary schools. A state-of-the-art $88.6 million gymnasium which is being constructed in Mabaruma will bring increased employment opportunities for the residents.

So far, over 1,000 employment opportunities are arrestee through the Pathway Programme. Young people are being skilled in many technical training programmes through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Ports are being established in Mabaruma and Port Kaituma.

Barima Waini can now boast of a functional police headquarters which is located in Mabaruma.

A cultural presentation

Mayor of Mabaruma, Trevi Leung and Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley who delivered remarks noted that investments are being made in developmental projects towards the advancement of Region One.

The event which featured several cultural presentations, and a military parade culminated with the hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Tikaram Bissesar, Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) Shem Cuffy, GWI’s Hinterland Services Director Ramchand Jailal, Regional Commander Himnauth Sawh and other officials are also in attendance.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

