Major projects to be undertaken as house approves $1.9B for water sector

Supplementary provisions amounting to $1.9 billion have been approved for the Ministry of Housing and Water, laying the groundwork for key projects to expand treated water coverage on the coastland.

One of the major projects include constructing 14 small water treatment plants, that will serve communities in Regions Four, Five and Six, amounting to over $240 million.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal during the National Assembly

This was highlighted by the Minister Collin Croal, as he defended the supplementary sums in the Committee of Supply during the 89th sitting of the National Assembly, on Wednesday evening.

According to the minister, this will allow residents of Agricola, La Bonne Intention, Lusignan, Perseverance, Calcutta, Crabwood Creek, Chesney, and other communities in Regions Five and Six, to enjoy safe and quality water.

“That’s just one activity. Another activity includes the drilling of potable wells in Mon Repos; which is $161 million. Another activity includes the drilling of another potable well in Parika and Onderneeming; these are to go directly to the treatment plants being constructed there,” the housing minister further elaborated.

Residents of Mara on the Berbice River, Region Six will also receive a potable well, indicating a commitment being fulfilled by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ai.

Meanwhile, Five Miles in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) will soon access quality water, with an additional $458 million in financial resources approved.

“You have a system in central Bartica but it cannot cover the expanded areas,” the minister said, noting that new housing schemes are being developed.

These projects are part of a broader strategy to increase access and quality, with additional projects to be undertaken with the $1.9 billion supplementary provisions.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal strongly rebutted the opposition’s contention that the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is underperforming.

He emphasised that contrary to what is being said, the government inherited a company on the brink of bankruptcy.

“We inherited a GWI that was indebted. We inherited a GWI that was not fixing leaks,” he reminded, highlightingthe progress achieved by the government within a short timeframe.

The government is aggressively working towards enhancing treated water coverage, by undertaking several initiatives to achieve the 90 per cent goals.

These include the construction of seven new major water treatment plants, 15 small plants, and the upgrading of 12 treatment plants nationwide. To complement this, a number of wells are being drilled, while transmissions are being upgraded to accommodate the increase in demand.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

