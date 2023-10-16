Manchester/Liverpool benefitting from $985M in infrastructure, agri investment – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaged with the residents of Manchester, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), where he announced that the area has benefitted from $985 million worth of significant investments, particularly in agriculture and infrastructure development.

President Ali highlighted the successful implementation of 29 projects, with an investment exceeding $185 million.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging with the residents at Manchester

In addition, more than 27 cash crop farmers benefited from the fertiliser distribution programme, seedling distribution, subsidised sale of fruit trees, participation in the mangrove project, and extension visits.

In terms of road infrastructure, the president noted that the government has invested more than $800 million in roads in the Manchester/Liverpool area. This year, an additional 30 roads will be completed.

The president also pledged support to establish two shade houses, enabling high-value production and providing young farmers with the resources necessary to thrive in the agriculture industry.

One of the residents raising concerns with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The youths of the village had expressed their interest in the Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP).

These initiatives are part of a commitment the head of state made to the residents during a previous engagement.

He assured that all the promises made during that engagement had been fulfilled, demonstrating the government’s dedication to uplifting the lives of the people.

“We want this engagement to continue. We want this engagement to expand. We want all Guyanese to be part of this development. “At the end of the day, we will build one Guyana in which the prosperity of Guyanese will be the priority,” President Ali stated, reiterating the government’s vision for a unified and prosperous nation.

He acknowledged the presence of naysayers but emphasised his administration’s resilience and focus on positive change.

“We are here to continue to work with you,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, the residents praised the government for the work it has been doing in agriculture, led by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and his technical officers at the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

They also expressed appreciation for the work done in drainage and irrigation, alleviating the challenges faced by farmers in the region, and used the opportunity to raise other issues that need urgent attention.

The meeting was part of an outreach President Ali led in the region at the weekend.

He was joined by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC., Minister Mustapha, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud.

