Mara residents agree to phased road rehabilitation

Residents of Mara and surrounding communities along the East Bank Berbice corridor, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), have agreed to have the ongoing Mara Road project be completed in phases.

The agreement was reached during a community engagement led by the Ministers of Public Works Bishop, Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar, at the Schepmoed Primary School on Sunday.

(Left to Right)- Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Regional Chairman for Region Six, David Armogan and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

The ministers met with residents following numerous complaints regarding the commencement of works on the road’s main alignment, which they said, have affected vehicular traffic.

While expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to residents, Minister Edghill noted that it will only be for a while.

“With development, we have to make some sacrifices…so, this week, I want the road to start excavating … All the materials are here and we can’t have protest when the road open, so we come to give notice and get agreement.”

Residents of Mara and surrounding communities.

Following the minister’s discussion with residents, it was agreed that the works will commence on Monday in phases of 100 metres beginning at Germania, a community aback Mara, until the road works reaches one kilometre.

The project began on March 22, and is being executed by the ministry’s special projects unit. The unit bought some $120 million in materials to complete the work, which will see four miles of road rehabilitation being done, stretching from Germania to Kaiwa.

Digging of drains in Mara, East Bank Berbice, Region Six.

Since the commencement works on the shoulders have been done, the road will be excavated, then filled with one foot of sand, six inches of laterite, four inches of crusher run, and topped with two inches of asphaltic concrete. However, only one kilometre of the road will be topped with asphaltic concrete.

Minister Edghill further formed a three-member committee of residents to provide weekly reports on the progress of the ongoing road works. Security officers and labourers from the community were hired by the ministry to create employment, and ensure residents also benefit from the infrastructural development.

Ongoing road works in Mara, East Bank Berbice, Region Six.

Meanwhile Minister Indar, reiterated government’s commitment to improve the livelihood of citizens countrywide. He assured residents that the concerns raised in a recent visit to the community are being addressed.

“All the issues you all raised with me are at the Office of the President. It went to the Ministry of Agriculture, and the minister and his team are looking at all of them to ration equipment to get them out.”

Present also at the community engagement was Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan.

