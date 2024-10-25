Marine officers key to Guyana’s booming economy

Marine officers are at the heart of Guyana’s booming economy, ensuring the safe and efficient movement of resources and trade.

According to Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, the seafarers’ expertise keeps key sectors running smoothly, fueling the nation’s rapid economic growth.

Minister Edghill made the assertion while delivering the keynote address at the MATPAL Marine Institute Inc’s graduation and awards ceremony at Herdmanston Lodge in Queenstown, Georgetown, Thursday evening.

Minister Edghill congratulates Safina Lutchman, the only female Graduate

“As you accept your role as marine officers, seafarers are the silent guardians of the global economy…You are the backbone of global trade. Ninety per cent of the world’s goods are transported by sea,” the minister pointed out.

He congratulated the 15 officers on their career choice, emphasising the growing demand for skilled maritime professionals locally.

Minister Edghill highlighted the vital role that marine officers play in supporting the oil and gas sector. He highlighted that Guyana’s economy is closely tied to a thriving maritime industry, even as the nation aims to strengthen its global competitiveness.

He further underscored the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to enhancing the maritime sector, noting the substantial focus on developing infrastructure, including plans for a deep-water port.

This initiative is expected to position Guyana as a connectivity hub, boosting regional trade and contributing to the reduction of food import bills.

Celebrating 25 years of service, MATPAL Marine Institute Inc has consistently nurtured local talent, creating numerous internship opportunities within the oil and gas sector.

Over the years, the institute has also partnered with organisations such as the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force, extending its training services to enhance the country’s maritime capabilities.

