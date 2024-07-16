Masakenari elects Toshao, Village Council for the first time

The village of Masakenari in the Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine, made history on Monday by holding its first-ever Village Council Elections, marking a significant shift from the traditional method of selecting leaders to a more formal electoral process.

Residents exercised their democratic right by nominating their leader of choice and casting their vote under the Amerindian Act of 2006.

Previously, the village followed customary practices with Paul Chekema leading the community for over 20 years after being selected traditionally. This landmark election now signifies a move towards regular democratic polls every three years in keeping with the provisions outlined in the Act.

Youthful and vibrant Joseph Ayaw emerged victorious at the elections and is the first Toshao to serve the Wai Wai people. He received majority of votes from 141 people who cast their ballots on Monday.

Toshoa Ayaw taking his oath of office following the elections on Monday

Residents also exercised their right to elect a 12-member council that will work with the village leader to carry out the administration of Masakenari Village.

At their first meeting as a Village Council, they will appoint a Deputy Toshao to serve alongside Toshao Ayaw.

The electoral process was presided over by the Returning Officer (RO) Regional Executive Officer (REO) for Region Nine, Karl Singh and overseen by a Ministry of Amerindian Affairs team, led by Minister Pauline Sukhai, Legal Officer Mariam Andrew-Ming and Principal Regional Development Officer Anil Roberts.

After the election, Minister Sukhai praised the candidates for their courage in accepting their nominations and participating in the election.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Regional Executive Officer, Karl Singh and Principal Regional Development Officer, Anil Roberts with outgoing Toshao, Paul Chekema and new Toshao, Joseph Ayaw

She congratulated the new leaders and expressed gratitude to outgoing Toshao Chekema for his years of service to the village.

She assured the government’s steadfast support as the village embarks on an important phase in its development while underscoring collecting decision-making in carrying out the village’s affairs.

“You will encounter situations where you must give your best and support your team,” she said.

She added, “The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the Regional Democratic Council, are your partners, and we will continue to support your efforts [and] we expect you to work with us as well.”

Similar remarks were expressed by REO Singh, who gave assurances on behalf of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) as a partner in development. This momentous occasion marks a significant step forward for the Wai Wai people as they embrace a more structured and democratic approach to leadership and governance within their village.

