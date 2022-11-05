Massive development slated for Region Five – Minister Mustapha

– $700M for modern abattoir at Onverwagt

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Friday disclosed that some 105,000 acres are available to farmers for rice production in the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary (MMA) scheme. The effort will advance the nation’s rice production significantly.

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha

“So, Region Five is slated for massive development in the agriculture sector. Already, we have expended a large amount in the MMA scheme… Two weeks ago, cabinet gave its no objection to a project here of almost $700 million to build a state-of-the-art abattoir right here, ” he told Region Five farmers at a meeting hosted at the Paradise Community Centre.

Minister Mustapha met with farmers of Belladrum, Paradise, and neighbouring communities to address several sector-related issues.

One of the farmers raising her concern at the meeting

Region Five, the minister noted, is poised to be the livestock capital of CARICOM.

“We want to be self-sufficient, first of all, and then we want to be a net exporter. So, we have already achieved self-sufficiency in the poultry sector. As a matter of fact, we are now producing all of the poultry needs for Guyana. That is why we are developing pastures. We are trying to make the scheme more conducive.”

Minister Mustapha interacting with farmers

The minister noted that over 90 per cent of the dams and structures have been rehabilitated in the MMA scheme.

He said the priority of the government is to produce its own food.

Farmers requested assistance in the form of better drainage for their farmlands, and planting materials to expand their cultivation.

A section of the community meeting

Minister Mustapha assured the farmers that the bulldozer and seed paddy will be delivered in two weeks by the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).

The minister also provided a genetically enhanced breeding bull to the Profit Rising Sun Farmers’ group to boost production.

This fulfills a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during an outreach.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

