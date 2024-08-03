Massive investments transforming local communities, services

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has been making massive efforts to revitalise and enhance local neighbourhoods by investing in infrastructure, fostering community engagement, and promoting sustainable development.

From August 2, 2023, billions of dollars have been injected into Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (RDCs), Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs), and Municipalities, massively improving services being offered to residents.

Minister Parag meets with residents to listen to their concerns

Rejuvenating communities

Residents of Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara, are now enjoying efficient services from the $14.2 million NDC office commissioned last September.

The two-storey building consists of three offices, two waiting areas, a boardroom, three washroom areas, and a storage room.

NDCs collect rates and taxes from the established revenue base. These resources are retained by the council and used to support residents.

A $44.1 million farm-to-market road was opened in Arukamai in the Mabaruma Sub-district, Region One, slashing travel time to less than one hour for persons residing there.

Today, the 10-kilometre gravel surface road network is offering significant relief to students, farmers transporting produce, and loggers alike.

The thoroughfare connects Arukamai to villages including Wauna, Kamwatta, and White Water to Kumaka market.

The community of Canal Bank in Region One also received an engine and boat totalling $3.5 million, enabling students within the area to attend school more regularly and punctually.

Matthews Ridge also saw the construction of a $31.8 million bridge. This has spurred economic development, improved connectivity, and fostered business cooperation in nearby villages like Baramita, Black Banana, and Tassiwini.

Another $10 billion was allocated to boost the National Pathway Workers Programme in 2024.

Although implemented by the Office of the Vice President in 2022, the initiative falls under the local government ministry. It provides unemployed Guyanese the opportunity to work for 10 days a month and earn a salary of $40,000.

Local government organs also got $1 billion in subventions in January 2024 to implement and fund various projects in various areas.

From this, more machines were procured to aid in the cleanliness of the villages, while small rehabilitation projects on roads and recreational facilities were completed.

Addressing solid waste

An additional $2.6 billion was allocated to solid waste management in 2024. Of this amount, $1.3 billion was exhausted on infrastructural and environmental development of landfill sites and the implementation of clean-up programmes.

The Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site received some $572.6 million for its upgrading and completion of a semi-aerobic cell to allow for increased capacity.

A total of $92 million was also spent purchasing new waste management equipment such as tyre shredder, water, and air quality testing tools, and stationary compactor bins.

Other dumpsites that will be upgraded include Leguan, Mabaruma, Santa Rosa, Wakenaam, and Yupakari.

Upgrading municipal markets

Several major markets were upgraded to better the aesthetic and enhance vending and shopping experiences for both vendors and customers.

Work is progressing on the major rehabilitation of the Charity Market in Region Two, following a $286 million contract signed last November between the local government ministry and Builders Hardware and General Supplies.

A section of the market was destroyed by fire earlier last year, leaving several vendors without stalls.

The new section, expected to be completed sometime this year, will feature a steel-framed structure spanning an impressive 152 feet by 164 feet, providing a conducive environment for vendors with improved space and accessibility.

Like the Charity Market, construction works at Hydronie, Leonora, Parika, and Mon Repos Markets will also be completed, with $1.2 million set aside this year.

Additionally, rehabilitation works on the Corriverton Market commenced in March this year, costing some $43 million.

Rehabilitation works are also slated for the Kumaka, and Suddie Markets.

Works progressing on the Charity market earlier in the year

Providing safe spaces

Another hallmark of the government is ensuring safe and family-oriented communities are formed through the establishment of green spaces such as parks and other recreational facilities.

Five thousand residents within the Mabaruma Settlement are now benefitting from a $3.5 million community centre commissioned there.

Caracas in West Canje Berbice also has a 6.4 million recreational designated for various leisure and outdoor activities.

The facility is a collaboration between the government, through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), and the Government of China.

The Haags Bosch Landfill Site at Eccles, East Bank Demerara

Supporting education

A new education office valued at $25.7 million was opened in Oronoque, Port Kaituma, serving as a central hub to bolster the delivery of quality education within the Matarkai sub-district.

The facility accommodates two education officers, two schools’ welfare officers, staff from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), and other support staff of the Department of Education.

