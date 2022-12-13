Matters of public order and safety must not be mingled with partisan politics

I have noticed that a matter of ensuring the free flow of access to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Guyana’s premier national medical institution has now gone into deep politics, bordering on racism and a diatribe loaded with religious bigotry.

The Mayor of Georgetown and other APNU+AFC activists seem to have forgotten that health and access to health care, when required, is not something that should be determined by political action.

The Government, through the Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with many public and private sector stakeholders, has embarked on a mission to promote environmental health and safety and to prepare the country for its next level of development.

“That being said, for our continual growth and progress, we simply cannot keep practicing that which we have becomes accustomed to, especially when it is the wrong thing. The removal of encumbrances along New Market Street needed to be done, it was only a matter of when, and this action will serve in the best interest of every Guyanese who must use our premier health facility, even those who seem to want to politicise this matter.”

“Whenever persons need to get to the hospital, they must be able to get there without hindrances, to access needed treatment, and to fully recover and continue living a meaningful life.”

I have heard the whispers, I have heard the daring and outright name-calling, and descriptive language being freely used, but today, I resist with every ounce of energy, any attempt to colour this issue, and I also reject race-baiting. Further, one’s religion is never an impediment to that person’s occupation of public office, and must never be used as a reason for bashing that individual, especially as was directed to His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali by the Mayor.

As our Head of State, as our brother, and as a human being, President Ali must be given that respect.

The President’s words and actions have shown his intention of building “One Guyana”

Today, I also call on the Mayor of Georgetown and the former Minister of Public Infrastructure to explain to the Guyanese people why New Market Street should be left congested and encumbered?

Why are they trying to prevent the entrance to our main hospital from being access free?

Opposing the Government’s action should at the very least have a good reason.

“This irrational and illogical action on the part of some APNU+AFC activists who assembled at New Market Street on Monday [night], December 12, 2022, to prevent the removal of the caravans and encumbrances after the Ministry would have previously served notices to move more than a week prior, and followed-up by a reminder the said day must be seen for what it is: ANTI-PROGRESS, ANTI-PATRIOTIC and ANTI-DEVELOPMENT.”

Guyana deserves better.

