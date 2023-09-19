McGowan School Embankment Road to be completed by November 1st, 2023

The Ministry of Public Works wishes to inform the general public, especially the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the McGowan Primary School, that the road leading to the school will be completed by November 1, 2023.

The status of completion of work thus far is approximately 60 per cent completed.

On July 1, 2023, the contract totaling $30,320,850 was awarded to Legalize Trucking & Contracting Services for construction of the McGowan School Embankment Road, Manchester, Region Six (6).

The date of completion of this project is November 1, 2023, as per the contractual agreement.

Upon hearing of the protest action by the PTA on Friday last, the ministry’s Engineer, Chandradeo Ghansham, accompanied Regional Executive Officer Narindra Persaud on a visit to the area to meet with parents and answer questions regarding the ongoing project. The ministry thanks parents for raising their concerns and assures them that it’s within the government’s policy to ensure roads leading to specific places, including schools, are given priority rehabilitation and construction, which is why the current road leading to the school is being rehabilitated.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

