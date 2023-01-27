Men on Mission takes job fair to Region Four

Guyanese men were Friday targeted for employment when the Men on Mission (MOM) hosted its second job fair at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac.

A number of organisations conducted on-the-spot interviews with persons between the ages of 18 to 60. It provided persons with career counselling on how to apply for a job best suited for their qualifications, how to write a curriculum vitae, and be successful during interviews.

Members of the Guyana Defence Force

MOM committee member, Roger Rogers said “The job fairs are an immediate intervention based on the information, we have recognised that there is an information gap between jobs that are available and employers. And so, the Men on Mission project has designed a number of job fairs which will be done regionally.”

The job fair was launched in Linden last week and is expected to be hosted in every region.

Representatives of Excel Guyana

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Information (DPI), spoke to several organisations, that dubbed the event meaningful to Guyanese.

Security in Action Guyana (SIAG) representative, Dominic Bowen extended gratitude to the government for the initiative.

“I must thank the government for giving the opportunity to whether it be young, old, abled, to come out and have a career or job. I also want to say it’s commendable, with this government through this initiative they are giving men the opportunity to do and be more”, Bowen said.

Members of the Guyana Fire Service

Fire Prevention Officer, Sheldon Sauns said, “We see this as a recruitment drive for the Guyana Fire Service, being a part of our service will not only benefit individuals but their families and by extension the country at large.”

He said the MOM initiative is important for youths.

“I see this drive as a very important one, especially for youths, we have youths in society who are engaged in other activities which are not so becoming. So having a drive such as this we will be able to attract them and put them into an organisation where they can learn something and also give back to the country.”

Member of the Men on Mission committee, Roger Rogers

Co-chair of the Presidential Youth Advisory Council, Dr Josh Kanhai approves of the fair.

“The job fair today is one that myself and the Presidential Youth Advisory Council fully endorse. There are a lot of jobs out here that need to be filled and we believe that through these job fairs, those vacancies can be filled and we can have youths involved. And through these fairs as well career counselling is provided so that is a perfect environment for youths.”

Citizen applying for a job at the fair

He said the programme is a much-needed initiative for men and commended the president for responding to the cries of men who were neglected for a long time.

The MOM programme is the brainchild of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali which seeks to empower men with key skills to help them remain relevant in modern society.

