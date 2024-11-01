Message from the Honourable Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips in observance of CARICOM Energy Month 2024

Guyana’s Energy Future is Renewable

Guyana and its fellow CARICOM Member States will observe the month of November as CARICOM Energy Month. This annual observance presents a crucial opportunity for our nations, endowed with abundant renewable energy potential, to unite in reaffirming our commitment to promoting sustainable energy and development through renewable energy during the global transition. As Caribbean Community nations, we will raise awareness about critical energy matters and promote sustainable practices to build a climate-resilient, and low-carbon future.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, who holds responsibility for the nation’s energy sector

The theme for CARICOM Energy Month 2024 is “Invest in Sustainable Energy: Accelerate the Transition”. This theme underscores the importance of prioritizing the transition to renewable energy among CARICOM Member States, bolstered by investments in indigenous energy resources. It reflects the coordinated efforts of our nations to collaborate and invest in advancing utility-scale and small-scale renewable energy solutions, and innovative energy-efficient technologies. These efforts are supported by robust legislative and policy frameworks that drive regional progress. This progress not only harnesses the power of renewable energy such as solar, hydropower, wind, and biomass, but also mitigates the environmental impacts of climate change and creates social and economic growth opportunities for our nations to thrive.

CARICOM Energy Month evolved from the previously observed Energy Week, which was established in 2011. This annual initiative, mandated through an agreement by CARICOM Energy Ministers, provides a regional platform to increase awareness about the importance of transition to renewable energy. The aim is to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and decrease the region’s dependence on fossil fuels, thereby striving to close energy gaps across the region.

Guyana is committed to joining CARICOM Member States in continuing to innovate our energy systems and making urgent sustainable investments in these areas. Our commitment is reflected in our signing of the Paris Agreement, which Guyana embraces through its Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030. The LCDS 2030 serves as a blueprint for preserving the country’s natural resources, while addressing the climate crisis and promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency initiatives. Through the LCDS 2030, Guyana has moved to implement an Energy Supply Matrix, which will provide an energy mix that incorporates hydropower, solar, natural gas, and wind. This energy mix will lead to more than 500 megawatts (MW) of newly installed capacity for residential and commercial users and foster energy transformation.

Therefore, This CARICOM Energy Month 2024 is an opportune time to reflect on the ongoing development of renewable energy in Guyana and the energy efficiency transformation that has been occurring across various sectors, including electricity generation, telecommunications, transportation, agriculture, infrastructure, education, and healthcare to advance sustainable energy nationwide.

A representation of the 300-megawatt (MW) Gas-to-Energy project to be constructed at Wales on the West Bank of the Demerara River in Guyana. (Source: EEPGL)

Gas-to-Energy Project

The Gas-to-Energy (GtE) Project aims to construct a 300-megawatt (MW) combined cycle gas turbine power plant and an Integrated Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) plant at Wales, West Bank Demerara, Region Three. This project aims to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy by significantly reducing the cost of electricity by 50 per cent. This natural gas infrastructure is the single largest investment in the electricity sector, and the largest Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract undertaken in Guyana to date. The project will directly cut emissions from electricity generation, as well as contribute to national development.

The 0.7MW Moco-Moco Hydropower Plant is being upgraded and it will soon be online. Also, the 1.5MW Kumu Hydropower Plant is being constructed. Both projects will be operational by the end of 2024 to provide access to renewable energy

Hydropower Projects

Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP)

One of Guyana’s most important renewable energy projects is the construction of the 165-megawatt (MW) Amalia Falls Hydropower Plant. By leveraging its extensive river networks, Guyana is exploring the construction of two major hydropower plants over the next 20 years. The Amaila Falls Hydropower Project is the first, with a second location to be determined by 2025.

Small Hydropower Projects

To diversify its energy mix with the aim of providing reliable and affordable electricity, Guyana is also advancing several small hydropower projects, including the 0.7-megawatt (MW) plant at Moco Moco that will soon be online, and the 1.5-megawatt (MW) facility at Kumu, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). Both projects will be fully operational by the end of 2024. There is also the construction of a 0.15-megawatt (MW) project at Kato, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The Government of Guyana has increased its investment in solar photovoltaic (PV) technologies, including utility-scale solar PV farms and solar mini-grids, to benefit people and communities

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Projects

Over the years Guyana has increased its solar photovoltaic (PV) installed capacity at public buildings, utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms and solar mini-grids. This has resulted in an installed capacity of 14.62 megawatts in 2023. In 2022, Guyana’s national utility company, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) commenced the implementation of its Net Billing programme through a pilot. This programme allows customers (called Prosumer) with a grid-tied installation to be compensated for excess energy exported to the national grid. These customers are required to sign a Standard Offer Contract (SOC) and they are paid 90 per cent of the tariff residential rate for the energy exported to the national grid.

The 1.5-megawatt solar farm at Bartica, Region Seven (Cayuni-Mazaruni) that provides renewable energy

Solar PV Farms

The Government under the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Program (GUYSOL) has embarked on the installation of a total of 33 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms across the country: 8 megawatts (MW) in Essequibo, 10 megawatts (MW) in Berbice and 15 megawatts (MW) in Linden. These projects will displace the use of fossil fuels and contribute to climate change mitigation through the reduction of CO2 emissions.

There will also be the installation of four (4) additional solar farms aside from the GUYSOL Program. In 2022 a 1-megawatt (MW) solar farm was installed in Lethem, Region Nine, and in 2023 a 1.5-megawatt (MW) solar farm in Bartica, Region Seven. Additionally, a 0.65-megawatt (MW) solar farm was recently completed at Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), while a 0.60-megawatt (MW) solar PV plant is under construction at Leguan, along with a 0.75-megawatt (MW) solar plant at Wakenaam, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The 1-megawatt solar farm at Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) that provides renewable energy

Solar PV Mini-grids

In 2021, nine solar-powered mini-grids were installed at Hinterland villages in Regions 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9. Also, 45-kilowatt (kW) solar mini-grids were installed in Orealla and Siparuta, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) to provide electricity to public and community buildings in the villages.

During 2023, a total of 19 communities across the country benefitted from the installation of solar PV mini-grids with a combined total capacity of 0.6-megawatt (MW). These solar PV systems are supplying electricity to 262 public and community buildings of Regions 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Through the LCDS 2030, Guyana has moved to implement an Energy Supply Matrix, which will provide an energy mix of low-carbon resources solar, hydro, wind and natural, to build a more sustainable future

Solar PV Home Energy (SHE) Systems Project

The Government of Guyana in 2023 launched the off-grid 30,000 Solar Home Energy Systems project aimed at expanding energy access in remote Hinterland and riverine communities not connected to the national grid. Each system is designed to power two 9-watt (W) LED lamps and a 12-watt (W) stand fan and is equipped with a USB port, which also allows for charging mobile devices. The project is aimed at adding a total capacity of 4.8 megawatts (MW), benefiting over 245 communities, 30,000 households and an estimated 136,863 persons.

Solar PV Mini-grids for Guyana Water Inc. (GWI)

Guyana is also implementing a project to install 1.05-megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity at eight (8) water treatment plants in the country. Government is also implementing a 0.3-megawatt (MW) solar PV installation project at the Port Mourant Water Treatment Plant. This project is expected to be completed in 2024.

Guyana is implementing a robust low-carbon transportation network to support the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs)

Low-Carbon Transportation Project

Electric mobility

The country’s electric vehicle (EV) industry is rapidly growing. To propel this growth, and encourage widespread adoption, the government is implementing a low-carbon transportation network to support the uptake of EVs. Thus far, Six (6) public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Regions 3, 4, and 6 were installed to catalyze e-mobility and provide comfort to persons interested in investing in e-mobility through a demonstration project. These charging stations are set up at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport at Timehri, Amazonia Mall at Providence, the Giftland Mall at Turkeyen, Little Rock Suites at New Amsterdam, Berbice, S&R Parking Lot at Parika, East Bank Essequibo and outside of the Guyana Energy Agency’s office on Quamina Street, Georgetown.

Additionally, all electric vehicles, regardless of their power rating, are exempt from duty and taxes. To support businesses investing in eco-friendly cars, the write-down allowance for all electric vehicles has been increased to 50 percent annually. Furthermore, the Government has initiated training on EV maintenance and repairs to encourage the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

Guyana is implementing a robust low-carbon transportation network to support the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs)

Energy Efficiency

LED Lighting Project

The LED Lighting Project, part of the government’s energy efficiency and energy conservation programme, promotes sustainable consumption by replacing inefficient lighting technology with energy-efficient Light Emitting Diodes (LED) lamps in households, businesses, and public buildings. This energy-saving initiative aims to empower consumers to make energy-conscious decisions and reduce their carbon footprint. During the period 2022 to 2023, over 34,000 LED lights were installed for residential and commercial customers in the Hinterland Regions, this also included government buildings across Guyana.

Further, Guyana continues to drive public awareness campaigns on energy efficiency and conservation, promoting sustainable energy use in local communities.

Renewable energy and sustainability are paramount priorities for Guyana and CARICOM Member States. The lessons learned during the implementation of Guyana’s renewable energy projects will guide the development of larger electrification projects in the country for the benefit of all. Therefore, it is essential that we, as a region, continue advancing investments in renewable energy as well as energy efficiency through strategic frameworks that support the integration of renewable technologies and energy efficiency ensuring stable, reliable, and affordable energy. All these investments in renewables will strengthen regional social and economic opportunities, contributing to a more sustainable, low-carbon future for all.

Energy is fundamental to the development of our environment, economy, and society. Together, we can transform our energy landscape for generations to come.

Happy CARICOM Energy Month!

