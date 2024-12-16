Message of Condolence on the passing of Toshao, Ridley Joseph

The Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony and the entire health fraternity express our profound sympathy to the family, friends, and colleagues of RidleyJoseph, Toshao of Tassarene village in Middle Mazaruni who passed this morning.



Joseph was expected to graduate today as the ‘Best Graduating Student’ of the Health Ministry’s Registered Nursing Assistant (RNA) programme in Region 10.



Joseph was a stalwart in healthcare and an exemplary student who demonstrated good leadership qualities, dedication and commitment during his training.



Today, he would have also been receiving the following awards:

RNA deemed the most compassionate

RNA who demonstrated a high level of integrity

Most outstanding RNA in Clinical nursing and,

RNA who performed excellently in academics.



The Ministry of Health has indeed lost a great soul. We pray that his family finds the strength to cope during this difficult time.

