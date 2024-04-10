Millions disbursed to Annai, Nappi, Quarrie, Yakarinta in three years

Over the past three years, Amerindian communities have seen significant investments through the economic investment fund, presidential grants, and funds through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) aimed at strengthening their livelihoods and village economies.

These investments have empowered many communities including Annai, Nappi, Quarrie, and Yakarinta in Region Nine, to embark on a series of sustainable development projects.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal speaking to residents in Nappi, Region Nine

Under the presidential grant programme, Annai received $4.9 million, which facilitated the establishment of a grocery store and the construction of a sanitary block.

Additionally, the community received $10 million from the economic investment fund, which was used to rehabilitate the information and communications technology (ICT) hub.

Annai, which is located in the North Rupununi, has so far received $23.9 million out of $24 million through carbon credit funds. Of this amount, $4.5 million was used to enhance transportation services and $7.5 million for eco-tourism.

ICT hubs in Nappi and Quarrie

The sum of $1.5 million was utilised for a boat and an engine, another $6 million for the cassava farm, a total of $1.4 million for traditional knowledge training, and $600 for youth development and other administrative services.

During a recent two-day outreach in the region, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal noted that all of these transformative initiatives were derived directly from the communities themselves.

“All the projects…were determined right here by you…You determined the breakdown. We only gave guidance which is for the proposals that you would come up with must be for the community upliftment and economic-type ventures, and in some cases, infrastructure,” he elaborated.

An aerial view of an Amerindian community

The community of Yakarinta has benefited from $42.5 million in various grants.

The sum of $6 million in presidential grants was spent on agriculture, the construction of a building, the procurement of the materials for the sewing centre, and the construction of an access bridge to the farmland.

A total of $10 million from the economic investment fund was used to construct the ICT hub, while $24 million from the carbon credit fund was directed towards the construction of a new benab and the procurement of a bobcat.

An additional $2 million has been budgeted to extend the village office.

Nappi, located in Central Rupununi, has received a total of $57.9 million in grants. A total of $4.9 million from presidential grants was used for the extension of the cattle ranch, the renovating and furnishing of the Women’s Activities Centre, the village kitchen, and the access road to the farmland.

To date, $13.5 million out of $24 million has been disbursed to the village.

The community has used $8 million for crop production (including a tractor), $4 million for the relocation of the ranch and cattle procurement, $1 million for the cultural group, and other initiatives.

Quarrie has witnessed similar developments with over $36 million in grant funding.

Meanwhile, following the recent National Toshaos Council (NTC) conference, $3 billion was made available for Amerindian villages, with allocations based on the priority requests of each village.

As a result, Annai received $16.5 million, which was used for a 19-seater bus to transport students, and $10 million towards the construction of the benab.

Yakarinta constructed a bus shed for $1.5 million and the sports ground was updated there.

Nappi benefited from $19 million, with $14 million allocated for a five-kilometre farm-to-market road and another $5 million for a tourism project.

In addition to these grants, the Amerindian communities have also benefited from a $6.5 million investment in a tractor, trailer, harrow, and plough to support agriculture and transportation.

