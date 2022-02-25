Min Benn calls for partnership between fire service, private sector

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, M.P., has called on the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to work together with the business community to help reduce the many incidences of fires.

He said a bond between the two could foster an aggressive approach that would see regular inspections being conducted across the country.

Addressing the Fire Advisory Board’s outreach held at the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Training Centre, on Friday, Minister Benn said everyone must work together in this regard.

“When the fires come, they are no respect of race, religion, ethnicity or anything. Everybody is affected… so we want to improve further and we want to create move forward on all fronts to have a better and safer environment in Guyana, not only for the way we live and relate to each other, but to develop the country to make life better for each and every one.”

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, MP

The ministry reported a significant reduction in fire accidents in 2021. Minister Benn however urged the GFS to boost its awareness programmes, to prevent loss of lives and property. He also encouraged citizens to play a more pivitol role.

“We expect as we go through now, where we are a transition to a new energised fire service, that the engagement, the interest even in respect of this serious national challenge is much more improved.”

He said the fire service and other disciplined services will be undergoing major reforms.

Meanwhile, the home affairs minister spoke about the need for the fire service to focus on the offshore and onshore aspects of the country’s oil and gas industry.

“The oil and gas development that is upon us and the fact that for that development offshore, we have to have highly skilled professional fire service persons present, not only on the vessels offshore, but also in relation to the development onshore,” he explained.