Min Walrond starts work at home affairs ministry

Senior Advisor in Home Affairs and Natural Resources and former Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, on Monday, formally handed over the reins of leadership to the newly appointed Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond.

The occasion signalled the beginning of a new chapter in the stewardship of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Minister Walrond was warmly received by Permanent Secretary (PS) Andre Ally, along with the heads of departments.

The minister will oversee the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Prison Service, the Guyana Fire Service, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, the General Register Office, the Juvenile Justice Department, the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory, the National Community Policing of Guyana, and the Immigration Support Services.

Minister Walrond convened her first meeting with heads of departments in the ministry’s boardroom.

“This is an opportunity for a reset; a rethink of how we deliver services to our citizens in a growing country. I want to hear from each of you, not only about the challenges, but also about the solutions, so that together we can be better, do better, and ensure our nation benefits,” the minister said.

She further highlighted her legal and judicial background, particularly her work with juvenile justice, as an asset in shaping policy direction.

Senior Advisor Benn commended the ministry’s leadership team and extended his full support to Minister Walrond.