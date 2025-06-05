Minister Croal leads tour of rapidly developing Block ‘B’ Experiment Housing Scheme

Scores of families who were allocated house lots at Block ‘B’ Experiment Housing Scheme, Region Five, got their first look at the area they will soon call home.

The Ministry of Housing and Water facilitated a special engagement that included a virtual tour and on-site visit, allowing beneficiaries to see firsthand the rapid transformation of the area.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon Collin Croal

This initiative is part of the ministry’s commitment to keeping beneficiaries involved and at the heart of the development process.

With visible progress already underway, many beneficiaries expressed satisfaction and excitement as they began envisioning the next chapter of their lives, building and settling into their new homes.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon Collin Croal, led the exercise and assured allottees that their future community is being developed through careful planning.

He was joined by the Regional Housing Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA); the Regional Manager of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), and a team of technical staff to answer questions and provide updates.

The Block ‘B’ Experiment Housing Scheme comprises close to 250 house lots. On-the-ground, first-phase works are already 55 per cent complete and include road construction, water distribution systems, and electrical infrastructure.

These essential services lay the foundation for a livable and connected community. Works commenced in February and are on track to finish by September, allowing allottees to begin viewing their individual lots as early as October.

To further improve accessibility, Minister Croal also announced that the main access road leading to the scheme will be rehabilitated to ensure smoother, safer travel for allottees.

During an interactive session, allottees engaged directly with the minister, receiving answers to their questions and updates on the progress.

Further, Minister Croal reaffirmed the government’s promise to reduce the housing application backlog, with over 1,900 house lots already allocated in Region Five.