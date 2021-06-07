Minister Dharamlall promises support to Leguan NDC

Minister ofLocal Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall has said the Government would be supporting the management of the Leguan Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to meet the needs of residents.

Minister Dharamlall met the council and residents during a recent outreach to the island. He said he was dissatisfied with the NDC’s operation, noting that the Government would help to ensure it can ably serve residents.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

“There are a lot of shortcomings in terms of how they deal with issues like farmers are destroying the infrastructure in the agricultural area, which I call on them to desist from doing so as to contribute significantly to the economic welfare of the island.

When someone tampers with a sluice or koker, then that can affect the likelihood of others and I hope that the NDC is going to be more conscious addressing these issues. These issues can also be considered a criminal offence,” he said.

During the meeting, residents raised concerns about farmers using heavy-duty vehicles to access their farmlands. The Minister assured them that the matter would be discussed with Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha.

A section of the councillors attached to the Leguan Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC)

“There is no need for taking volumes of fertiliser and so forth into the backdam and monitoring does not necessarily always mean that you have to take an eight-wheel tractor into the backdam.

So, I will express this as a concern to the Agriculture Minister,” he said.

The Minister said this action damages the island’s road network, making it almost impassable for road users.