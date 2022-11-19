Minister Edghill calls for expedited works on Linden roads
Linden Contractors were urged to complete their road and other projects on time and within the stipulated contractual agreement as the government has adopted a zero-tolerance for negligence and time-wasting on all projects.
This is even as Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill met with contractors to discuss their progress with the rehabilitation works on various roads in Linden.
The minister expressed concern at the slow progress of the infrastructural works, emphasizing the need to have these processes expedited so that Linden residents can benefit. Moreover, he emphasized that the rehabilitation works on these roads must be up to standard. On Saturday,
Minister Edghill added that the contractors beyond their deadlines will be given a one-week grace period to complete works, after which liquidated damages will be applied.
He said, “We have to get this work done. We have tried over and over to help contractors to be productive and efficient.”
He also reminded them of their contractual obligations and outlined that an expedited process should be underway or completed by December 31.
“Let’s get it done this year,” the minister urged. “Even if you have a contractual time limit into next year, work towards getting it done before the year is out. We are trying to award 1200 new roads between now and the end of the year, and we don’t have enough contractors.”
He also stated that he will be conducting a whirlwind of inspections on all ongoing projects within the region, to pay close attention to the progress being made.
Some $800M was expended for the infrastructural works in the following areas:
Lot 200: Construction/Rehabilitation of Moblissa Main Road, Moblissa
Lot 201: Construction/Rehabilitation of Block 22 Main Access Road, Phase 2, Wisroc
Lot 202: Construction/Rehabilitation of Bonus Street, Amelia’s Ward
Lot 203: Construction/Rehabilitation of Canvas City Back Road, Canvas City
Lot 204: Construction/Rehabilitation of City Gates Street, Amelia’s Ward
Lot 205: Construction/Rehabilitation of Pompey Street, Christiansburg
Lot 206: Construction/Rehabilitation of Rasville Road Network, Wismar
Lot 207: Construction/Rehabilitation of 4th Corner, Amelia’s Ward
Lot 208: Construction/Rehabilitation of Water Lily Road, Wismar
Lot 209: Construction/Rehabilitation of 1st Cross Street, Silver Town, Wismar
Lot 210: Construction/Rehabilitation of 2nd Alley, Wismar
Lot 211: Construction/Rehabilitation of 3rd Alley, Wismar
Lot 212: Construction/Rehabilitation of Buckhill Side Road, Wismar
Lot 213: Construction/Rehabilitation of Wismarhill Access Road, Wismar
Lot 214: Construction/Rehabilitation of Water Treatment Plant Road, Wisroc
Lot 215: Construction/Rehabilitation of Old Kara Kara Road
Lot 216: Construction/Rehabilitation of School Circle Road, Kara Kara
Lot 217: Construction/Rehabilitation of Mathew Lane, Christiansburg
Lot 218: Construction/Rehabilitation of Self-Help Road, Amelia’s Ward
Lot 219: Construction/Rehabilitation of 4th Corner Lover’s Lane, Central Amelia’s Ward
Lot 220: Construction/Rehabilitation of Industrial Area Road, Mackenzie
Lot 221: Construction/Rehabilitation of Toucan drive
Lot 222: Construction/Rehabilitation of Spykeland Main Road, Lower Kara Kara
Lot 223: Construction/Rehabilitation of Internal Road Kwakwani
Lot 248: Rehabilitation/Construction of Speightland Back Road, Lower Amelia’s Ward, Linden
The minister was accompanied by Chief Engineer, Ron Rahaman, and Hinterland Engineer, Jeffrey Walcott.