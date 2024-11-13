Minister Manickchand Commissions libraries in Region Three

In a significant step toward enhancing educational resources across the country, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, officially opened three new libraries today at Tuschen Primary School, Greenwich Park Primary School, and Parika Salem Primary School, on the East Bank of Essequibo. These openings are part of the Ministry of Education’s ongoing initiative to provide libraries in primary schools, ensuring that students have access to a broad range of learning materials from an early age.

The commissioning of these libraries is in line with the Ministry’s goal to support and strengthen the education sector by creating environments that promote literacy, creativity, and critical thinking among young learners.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The new facilities will serve as key educational hubs within their respective communities, offering students a space to explore books, foster a love of reading, and expand their knowledge base beyond the classroom by providing students with the resources they need to build a solid academic foundation, encouraging self-directed learning and academic curiosity.

The new libraries will also serve as an essential resource for teachers, aiding them in their efforts to deliver dynamic and effective lessons.

These library openings are a direct result of the Ministry of Education’s Libraries in Primary Schools Initiative, which seeks to expand the availability of library resources across the nation. By prioritizing literacy and access to knowledge from an early age, the initiative aims to bridge educational gaps and equip the next generation with the skills necessary to succeed in an increasingly complex world.

Through these efforts, the Ministry of Education continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing equitable, high-quality education for all students, regardless of their location. The newly opened libraries at Tuschen, Greenwich Park, and Parika Salem Primary Schools represent just a few examples of the government’s broader vision to enhance educational infrastructure and provide every child with the tools to succeed.

As the initiative moves forward, more schools across the country will benefit from similar upgrades, ensuring that libraries become an integral part of the educational experience in communities nationwide.

