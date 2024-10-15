Minister Manickchand Commissions Texila American University Study Center in Suddie, Region Two

This morning, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, officially commissioned the Texila American University Study Center in Suddie, Essequibo Coast. The event marks a significant step in enhancing access to higher education for students in Region Two.

Minister Manickchand was joined by the Director of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), Dr. Jacob Opadeyi, in celebrating the milestone.

Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, commissioned the Texila American University Study Center

The newly opened study center will serve as a dedicated space for all students in Region Two currently pursuing higher education through the GOAL program. Equipped with modern learning facilities, the center aims to provide students with the resources and environment needed to successfully complete their studies.

Minister Manickchand, in her remarks, emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities across the country. “This study center aligns with our mission of ensuring every student, regardless of where they live, has the tools and support necessary to pursue their educational dreams,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Opadeyi lauded the initiative, noting that it will further strengthen GOAL’s efforts to provide accessible, quality education to all regions of Guyana.

From 2021 to date, 2703 people from Essequibo are pursuing Degree, Master and PhD programmes at no cost to themselves in foreign universities on the Government’s GOAL scholarship program. Some 220 of these, are studying at the Texila American University.

The Texila American University Study Center will play a key role in supporting the academic journey of countless students, contributing to the overall development of the Essequibo Coast and beyond.

