Minister Persaud meets We Lift 3 exhibitors as plans intensify

As the iconic We Lift 3 date swiftly approaches, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud met with the females who will have their business on display.

At the simple orientation exercise on Lamaha Street, the participants were briefed on what is expected when they set up at the Movietowne Parking Lot on the weekend of April 15 and 16 for the event.

Minister Persaud said, “We are excited to see what you will display. This is the third expo of this nature and is the largest in the Caribbean so you are part of something massive.”

“We LIFT this year is going to be phenomenal because I know you will put out your best and this year’s theme is an eclectic upmarket. I wanted to create that kind of vibe as a little bit different from the WE LIFT before, not only changing the venue but changing when people come in what they do. Every section will have a theme that your product will fit in,” Minister Persaud told the gathering.

Minister added, “We also want to work with you going forward through the female business incubator on marketing, packaging, promotion of your product and so much more… we are working with a company so that soon you will be able to sell your product on the WIIN App…”

Approximately 200 women-owned businesses will be on show over the two days, increasing from the previous two editions by nearly 200 per cent.

Gabriela Rodriguez, one of the business owners that will be on show said, “I am very honoured and grateful for this opportunity to be one of the persons part of WE LIFT 3, I am really excited to see what will happen and I am thankful to the Ministry of Human Services for supporting women in business and it is a blessing.”

Rhonda Brotherson, another businesswoman who will have a booth at the event noted that she was ecstatic about it. Brotherson, who was there last year said her experience was amazing. “I think it is an excellent initiative for women who have small businesses to be put on the forefront to showcase what we have in the best way we can, be creative with our displays and interact with people who only get to see our small businesses just online,” she said.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

