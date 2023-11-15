Ministerial team visits Chenapou Village to engage residents on mining issues

A Ministerial team led by Hon. Vickram Bharrat, MP, Minister of Natural Resources and Hon. Pauline Sukhai, MP, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, visited Chenapou Village on Friday November 10, 2023 to meet and engage with the residents on the issue of mining. This meeting followed an engagement between a delegation from the Village with the Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

The meeting with the leaders and villagers featured the collective commitment by the visiting team and villagers to curb illegal mining activities in the Kaieteur National Park Protected Area and the complete removal and relocation of miners from the Protected Area to Village lands. At the engagement, while the Ministers underscored that it is illegal for any mining activities to be carried out in the protected area, it was agreed to collaboratively work to identify productive areas for mining activities within the Village lands and during the transition phase the relocation of all mining operations should be completed by year end.

The Government recognizes the economic situation of the villagers and hence the partnership for a long-term solution to mining in the KNPPA. As such the Minister of Natural Resources has tasked the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s Geo Services Department to return to the Village within two weeks to conduct prospecting activities to locate productive areas on Village lands. The Minister also committed to identify five mining blocks outside of the Village lands for allocation to the Chenapou miners, and if necessary, support for development of access to the identified mining blocks.

The meeting also provided a platform for the Ministers to address all concerns raised by the residents including the discussion on continued support for development projects. Additionally, through both Ministries, the Government will continue to work with the Chenapou village on developing additional livelihood opportunities with a focus on forestry, tourism and agriculture and upgrade of infrastructure which would complement the investment in these new sectors.

