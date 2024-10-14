Ministry of Education Hosts Stakeholders’ Engagement on Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC)

Officers from the Ministry of Education were on Friday morning actively engaged in a critical Stakeholders’ Engagement at The Bishop’s High School to discuss the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC).

The event aimed to gather insights into the CCSLC curriculum and its benefits for students across the nation.

The CCSLC, developed by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) in collaboration with participating territories, serves as an essential certification framework designed to support the goal of universal secondary education. First introduced in June 2007, the CCSLC curriculum offers a foundation for students’ future education, training, and entry-level employment, ensuring they possess key competencies for life, work, and further studies.

During the engagement, the curriculum’s broad scope was highlighted. This includes compulsory subjects like English and Mathematics, alongside options in Digital Literacy, Integrated Science, Modern Languages, and Social Studies. The CCSLC also allows students to select from subjects in TVET, Business, and Creative and Expressive Arts, offering a well-rounded approach to education.

The session also focused on the CCSLC’s emphasis on developing critical competencies such as problem-solving, critical thinking, communication, and teamwork, while promoting positive attitudes and values, including respect for diversity and conflict resolution. This Stakeholders’ Engagement is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to ensure that secondary school leavers are well-equipped with the skills and knowledge required to thrive in their future endeavors, whether in advanced studies or the workforce. The event underscored the Ministry’s commitment to providing quality education that prepares students for meaningful contributions to society and the region at large.

