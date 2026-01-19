Ministry of Education to restart teachers’ appraisals in 2026 – Min Parag

Speaking on the Starting Point podcast on Friday, Minister of Education Sonia Parag stated that teachers’ appraisals will be resumed this year.

She explained on Friday that the appraisals will formally assess teachers’ performance and attendance, to strengthen accountability and improve the quality of classroom instruction.

Teachers and students using tablets to access learning materials

The appraisals will include rewards and opportunities for promotion when job openings come up.

According to Minister Parag, since the strategy was piloted, the ministry has held several engagements with the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) on the matter.

Beyond assessing the performance of teachers, the minister outlined plans for a broader performance framework for schools, including the introduction of a ‘school report card.’

She said the education system must continue to evolve, moving beyond expanding access to education and focusing more sharply on the quality of education that students are receiving.