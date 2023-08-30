Ministry rectifying issues on petroleum Data Centre

The Ministry of Natural Resources is addressing a recently identified issue with the timeline line graph feature as part of the Data Centre found on the ministry’s website of the Petroleum Management Programme. Our thorough checks have revealed that users have encountered difficulties changing the graph’s display based on the selected period.

In response to this, the ministry is actively investigating the root cause of the problem to ensure a seamless user experience. We have replaced the timeline line graphs with static line graphs as a temporary solution. This approach will allow users to access critical information without disruption while we work diligently to resolve the underlying technical glitch affecting the interactive charts.

We remain committed to delivering accurate and accessible data to the public and these measures reflect our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of transparency. The Ministry of Natural Resources appreciates the public’s understanding and patience during this process.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

