MOA to audit GMC over the purchase, sale of chicken or eggs

The Ministry of Agriculture has taken note of a recent post on the Facebook page of a known APNU activist, Mark Benschop, which has made unsubstantiated claims targeting the Ministry’s Head Office, including the Honorable Minister of Agriculture and other staff members.

We categorically state that the Ministry and its Head Office are not involved in the purchase or sale of chicken or eggs, as implied by the post. Responsibility for these matters falls under the jurisdiction of the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), which is managed by General Manager Ms. Teshawna Lall.

In recent weeks, the Honorable Minister initiated an audit and investigation into certain irregularities and discrepancies within the GMC. It is important to note that this is a transparent process to ensure accountability and rectify any administrative lapses.

The Ministry believes that the timing of this misleading post is unfortunate, as it seems intended to distract from the ongoing investigation at the GMC. We urge members of the public not to be swayed by baseless accusations and to await the outcome of the official investigations, which are being conducted with the highest level of integrity.

The Ministry of Agriculture remains committed to its mandate of serving the people of Guyana and ensuring that all aspects of its operations are transparent and accountable. We will continue to work diligently for the benefit of the agricultural sector and the citizens of our country.

September 11, 2024

