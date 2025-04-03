MOE launches TVET Policy Document 2025-2035

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has entered a new sphere in Guyana, with the launch of the TVET policy document 2025-2035.

The policy aims to equip learners with world-class skills essential for a dynamic, competitive global economy.

It also forms the foundation for economic growth, social inclusion, and individual empowerment by providing practical skills, workforce training, and knowledge while promoting sustainable development.

With a focus on national development, the policy seeks to improve education quality, create employment opportunities, and expand access to training.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, during the launch of the TVET Policy document 2025-2035 Deputy Chief Education Officer Ritesh Tularam, during the launch of the TVET Policy document 2025-2035 Board of Industrial Training (BIT) Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn, during the launch of the TVET Policy document 2025-2035 Poem by a teacher in training Students from various educational institutions in attendance

It targets key sectors such as oil and gas, climate-resilient agriculture, hospitality, and digital technology.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said the policy document addresses critical questions surrounding the type of students and professionals Guyana needs.

It also answers the call for advancing the TVET sector, ensuring access to universal technical and vocational training.

“Today is a remarkable day not only in launching the policy, but in advancing us one step forward in creating the Guyana we want; making new opportunities for the citizens that we might want to see in ten years’ time. Providing for teachers and students across the board in guiding documents that indicate the government trajectory,” she said on Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

She emphasised that while the policy has a ten-year timeline, it will be reviewed and revised as needed to keep pace with Guyana’s development as well as evolving global demands.

Coupled with the policy, the minister highlighted that access to TVET is expanding across the country with new technical institutions in Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and Ten.

Moreover, Deputy Chief Education Officer Ritesh Tularam provided a detailed overview of the TVET policy document and its impacts.

He described the document as “rich, comprehensive, robust and strategic,” as it sets a clear path for the future of TVET in Guyana.

Tularam pointed out that the policy aligns closely with the Caribbean Association for National Training Agencies (CANTA) quality assurance framework to ensure skills mobility for graduates in Guyana and beyond.

However, at the global level, the policy is linked to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These include SDG4, which ensures inclusivity, equitable education delivery and lifelong learning opportunities.

It also supports SDG 1, which caters to poverty reduction as well as SDG 5, which focuses on gender equality.

SDG 8, which channels decent work and economic growth, and SDG 10, which reduces inequalities, are also part of its principles.

The core objectives of the policy aim to improve governance, coordination and management of the TVET sector by establishing a single autonomous national institution for planning, coordination, and regulation.

It will develop guidelines for governing boards in TVET institutions and redefine the funding architecture to improve efficiency in TVET delivery.

Additionally, the policy seeks to enhance training conditions and modernise equipment to match technological advancements.

With the rollout of this policy, Tularam announced that the ministry intends to certify approximately 119 students from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) with Level-One certificates for the first time.

Another key focus of the policy ensures a smooth transition for graduates from training into wage and/or self-employment.

This is made possible through government funding and partnerships with the World Bank and Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Meanwhile, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn, underscored the policy’s significance in shaping the nation’s workforce and advancing economic development.

“As key contributors to national development, we recognise that the evolving demands of the economy must shape our approach to Technical and Vocational Education and Training,” he stated.

BIT’s CEO said that the document will not be static but will be a driving force in the country’s efforts to enhance TVET and ensure sustainable workforce development.

Students from various Secondary Schools and Technical Training Institutions attended the launch.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

