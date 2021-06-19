MoE to support students, teachers and staff of burnt North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School

The North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School suffered damages today due to a fire that destroyed the building housing classrooms, the Information Technology lab, Science Labs and the Home Economics Department.

The school has an enrolment of 512 students and 39 teachers with 65 students scheduled to write the 2021 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination.

The Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand who was on site today said that the Government of Education and the Ministry of Education will make all necessary arrangements to ensure that this incident does not disrupt students particularly those who will be writing their CSEC examinations and committed to providing whatever support the school will need moving forward. Officials of the Ministry of Education will meet over the next few hours to design a plan that will ensure the CSEC students are not affected and can proceed to sit their examinations in the most seamless way possible. Parents, students and teachers of the school will be updated on the decided measures within the next 48 hours.

The North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School ablaze today

The Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand observing the school being destroyed by fire today

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and Minister of Home Affairs Robeson observing the school being destroyed by fire today

Two female firefighters trying to oust the blaze today

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand speaking with the Headteacher and Deputy Headteacher when she committed the Ministry’s support to the teachers, students and staff of the school