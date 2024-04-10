MoH announces members of Pharmacy Council Board

The Ministry of Health has named the members of the Pharmacy Council of Guyana Board who began serving from 1st April 2024 until 31st March 2026.

Members:

Dr Karishma Jeeboo – Chairperson

Ms Carol-Ann Lam – Vice-Chairperson

Ms Shundell Seymour-Williams – Council Member

Ms Mary Ramsaroop – Council Member

Ms Zoe Grenville-Forde – Council Member

Ms Clauida Hinds – Council Member

Ms Erica Ward – Registrar/Secretary

Mr Sookdeo Singh – Ex-Officio Member

Dr Narine Singh – Guyana Medical Council Representative

Mr Khame Sharma – Consumers Association Representative

Ms Nakesha Cosbert – Legal Representative

Functions of the Pharmacy Council:

The main functions of the pharmacy council, according to the Pharmacy Practitioners’ Act 2003, are to:

a. regulate the practice of pharmacy in accordance with this Act;

b. establish, maintain, and develop the standards for the practice of pharmacy;

c. establish, maintain and develop standards of professional ethics among members of the pharmacy profession;

d. publish, distribute and disseminate in a manner that the council thinks fit, literature and information relevant to the pharmacy profession;

e. conduct mandatory continuing educational sessions for practising pharmacists;

f. establish, maintain and develop an internship;

g. register pharmacists, practising pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, and pharmacy interns;

h. perform such other duties as may be necessary in the discharge of its functions.

What can the body of pharmacists and the public expect from the new council:

1. Digitise all processes to ensure seamless registration of pharmacists, practising pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, and pharmacy interns.

2. Streamline the internship programme to ensure pharmacy interns garner the most from this experience.

3. Offer mandatory continuing education sessions for pharmacists and pharmacy assistants.

4. Develop and enforce standards for professional practice and ethics for pharmacy professionals.

5. Host a website for the council to inform processes regarding registration, temporary registration, accreditation, and the assignment of credits for continuing education sessions. The website would include a yearly list of registered pharmacy professionals so that the public can be informed.

6. Publish literature and information relevant to the pharmacy profession for pharmacy professionals and the general public.

7. Enable the review of the pharmacy laws of Guyana, with the Pharmacy Practitioners’ Act of 2003 and its regulations being a priority.

The council will be set up with functioning committees guided by the chairman and vice-chairman to ensure this work is accomplished over the next two years.

