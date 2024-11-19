MoM, MOH host nationwide prostate, health screening initiative

– As Guyana observes Int’l Men’s Day

In commemoration of International Men’s Day, Men on Mission (MoM) and the Ministry of Health facilitated a nationwide prostate and health screening initiative.

The initiative saw to scores of men across Guyana receiving the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) test and other basic health tests like blood pressure and random blood sugar tests.

MoM’s Coordinator Lieutenant Colonel Bhageshwar Murli and Dr Sawan Jagnarain

Members from the Guyana Defense force and the Men on Mission received their tests in a drive conducted at Base Camp Ayanganna on Tuesday.

Chief of Defense Staff Brigadier Omar Khan noted the initiative as a necessary step towards safeguarding men’s health and the prosperity of Guyana.

The brigadier stated that “it is important for you to know your health condition and status. (Knowing this) can lead us to control our lives, our health and prepare us to become more productive as men.”

Chief of Defense Staff Brigadier Omar Khan getting tested

In Guyana, prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths and one of the prevailing causes of death in men, stemming from late detection.

Given the gravity of this terminal disease and rising number of cases globally, it is imperative that men make use of the government’s numerous initiatives aimed at diagnosing and treating this disease.

Currently, the government is offering free surgery for the first stage of prostate cancer and tests are available at multiple regional hospitals.

Men over the age of 45 as well as smokers and obese men are encouraged to get regular checkups as they are most at risk of developing cancer.

Further, cancer is a hereditary disease meaning that men with family members that have or had prostate cancer are also at higher risk.

MoM’s Coordinator Lieutenant Colonel Bhageshwar Murli receiving blood pressure test

Males experiencing symptoms of trouble urinating, blood in urine and relentless pain in the back, hips, or pelvis should get tested for prostate cancer.

Those not experiencing these symptoms are also advised to get tested as some patients with prostate cancer can be a-symptomatic.

Member of the Men’s Health Unit in the Ministry of Health Dr Sawan Jagnarain explained that once testing is complete and the cancer diagnosis is confirmed, the necessary follow-up plans are readily available.

MoM’s Coordinator Lieutenant Colonel Bhageshwar Murli highlighted the pressing need for men to get regular checkups stating, “We believe that once men have their health in check and they are aware of all the challenges that the body goes through and how they can make sure they are healthy…then they can very will be positive role models.”

Various army members receiving tests Various army members receiving tests Various army members receiving tests Informative brochures handed out at the event

