MoPW pleased, BA issue resolved; Stranded Passengers Accommodated

The Ministry of Public Works is pleased to announce that all passengers, who were stranded in St. Lucia have now safely arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, as advised by British Airways.

Passengers originally scheduled to travel from Georgetown (GEO) to St. Lucia with onward connection to London Gatwick International Airport were accommodated on a British Airways flight that departed this evening.

Due to the unavailability of seats on this evening’s flight, 7 passengers were unable to travel on the departed BA flight but will be accommodated on other commercial flights later this evening and tomorrow.

The Ministry of Public Works expresses its gratitude to the British Airways team for their cooperation in resolving this issue and ensuring the safe re- turn of all passengers to their destinations.

We also thank the passengers for their patience and understanding during this unforeseen circumstance.

