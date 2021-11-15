More flood relief grants distributed in Region One

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall took the government’s flood relief grant distribution to a number of Amerindian farming villages in Region One (Barima-Waini), over the weekend.

The relief initiative, which was launched a few months ago, aims to help farmers return to the land following the severe effects of the nationwide flooding in May/June.

Minister Dharamlall told farmers the loss experienced from the countrywide flood was overwhelming.

“As you’re aware, we had some massive flooding as a result of very heavy rainfall during the May\June rains and many rivers, their banks were overtopped and, in some cases, water was on the land for quite a number of weeks and as a result, many people lost their crops.

In some cases, people lost commercial farms, in other cases, people lost kitchen gardens and, in some cases, too, people lost home furniture, equipment, livestock,” Minister Dharamlall said.

He said the flood relief grants are part of government’s commitment to offer assistance to those who were severely affected.

“And today, this help that we are providing to you is a direct commitment from His Excellency, the President. He himself visited many communities in all 10 regions of the country, to see first-hand the impact of that flooding and the impact of the heavy intense rainfall on many of our farms,” Minister Dharamlall stated.

During meetings with villagers, Minister Dharamlall also underscored the significance of farmers in Guyana.

“When all of this happened, we realised that the entire agricultural sector was under threat and you know, farmers are probably the most important people in our country because without farmers, I can’t have breakfast, you can’t have lunch, you can’t have dinner. So, farmers are incredibly important,” he said.

Minister Dharamlall also reiterated that the flood relief grants are not a compensation for the losses the farmers faced but rather, efforts made by the government to ensure that they return to their lands so that production continues.

Meanwhile, farmers shared how helpful the grants will be to them.

Mr. George Joseph, said he was pleased to receive the grants, noting that he will use it to complete work on his farm.

Ms. Dhority Henry said, “I am happy today with our President Ali, that he sent a team to visit us, and I’m happy because the money will be benefitting to our people, in a good way for our farm. We lost many things on our farm, we think we couldn’t get help, but since we got our President, we are so happy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Damion Harris, told DPI that he was very appreciative of the relief support offered by the government.

“I’m very grateful for this cash grant, because it will be beneficial to me. I have lost a lot in my crop during the raining season, and it will put me back on my feet because I have lost and it set me back… and I’m very grateful for the gift that I have gotten from the government and I really appreciate it,” he said.

A total of 45 villages in the Mabaruma sub-region received their flood relief grants at the weekend, as other government officials were also in the region to spearhead the distribution process in the communities.