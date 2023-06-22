More HIV, STI testing sites to be accessible with new ‘quick res’ Web App

Persons from the ten administrative regions in Guyana are now able to access testing sites within their areas, that can perform both conventional and self-testing for HIV (human immunodeficiency virus).

Information on PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and nPEP (non-occupational post-exposure prophylaxis), family planning and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) testing such as hepatitis B and C, gonorrhoea, and chlamydia, among others are also available.

Programme Manager of the National Aids Programme Secretariat, Dr Tariq Jagnarine

This is possible with the recently launched HIV quick res Web App that was developed by JAB Company in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS), the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Project.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday, NAPS’ Programme Manager, Dr Tariq Jagnarine said the app is designed to target specifically young people to get them educated on HIV and STIs and to encourage them to get tested.

The app will be available on NAPS’ social media page shortly, and the services offered are in keeping with Guyana’s national HIV policy. “Once you click on that link, it’s simple and straightforward, you can log in if you wish … if you want to be a regular client, you just simply go and you put in where you are from, in terms of which region, which area and it links you to all of the possible HIV testing sites throughout Guyana,” the programme manager explained.

The web programme will also allow persons who test positive for HIV, to get information on where they can receive treatment or uplift medication. It can facilitate the setting up of appointments with doctors in their respective areas.

“It is a work in progress, we not only want to link persons to get access to…prevention care, but ultimately, we want it to become an app that persons can keep a record of when last they went to the clinic, when last they had a routine blood check, it gives you reminders when it’s your next appointment.

“That’s one of the biggest challenges that is affecting the HIV programme where persons are HIV positive, who would have been enrolled in the clinic and for whatever reason, they stopped going to the clinic,” Dr Jagnarine explained.

The app can be accessed at https://jabcomp.gy/Naps/ and will be on the health ministry’s server soon.





