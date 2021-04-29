More persons being vaccinated against COVID-19

More persons are turning up at the Ministry of Health’s designated vaccination sites to get immunised against COVID-19.

When DPI visited the vaccination site at the Ministry of Health’s Brickdam office on Wednesday, several persons were eager to take their vaccines.

Ms. Daniella Assing proudly displays her COVID-19 vaccination card

Ms. Daniella Assing said she took the vaccine as it is the best option during the pandemic.

“The reason I took the vaccine… because it is important to be vaccinated so that we can curb the spread of COVID-19 and so that we can reduce the effects to people in general.

I would encourage every young person to take the vaccine because I think it is important to take some one of the vaccines than no vaccine at all. Prevention is better than cure.”

Mr. Nazimul Dreeaul

Mr. Nazimul Dreeaul said at first, he was sceptical, but he decided to trust the health experts.

“I was waiting on a lot of friends and family and looking at the outcome, how the vaccine work. That’s the reason why I take so long to come and I’m convinced now that it is working and I am happy to be here today because I want to protect myself and my family. I don’t want to spread the disease to no one else that’s why I’m here.”

Ms. Alicia Douglas told DPI that she feared contracting the disease, so she took the vaccine to secure her health and the health of those closest to her.

Ms. Alicia Douglas shows off her COVID-19 vaccination card

“I take the vaccine because I have children. I work amongst other colleagues and I am an asthmatic. So, I protect myself so I can protect my family, so I can protect my co-workers and everybody,” she said.

Mr. Vishal Shiwsankar says he is playing it safe, so he took the vaccine. He also encourages other young persons to inoculate themselves against Covid.

“The reason why I took the vaccine is because to be safe and for everyone around me to be safe,” he said.

Ms. Dominique Assing

Meanwhile, Ms. Dominique Assing said she took the vaccine as it is important in the global fight against COVID-19.

“I want to keep my family safe and my friends and Guyana in general, and I think it is very important the we reduce the spread of the virus in Guyana.”

The Government is encouraging every adult in the country to take the COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate themselves from contracting a severe form of the disease.