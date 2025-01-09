More than 500 hinterland youths empowered with various skill sets

– Through govt’s Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs has empowered more than 500 youth with various skill sets necessary to sustain their livelihoods and contribute to development in their villages.

Persons between the ages of 17 to 35 are being provided with an income stream through the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP), commonly referred to as the Community Service Officers (CSOs) initiative.

The CSO programme was previously discontinued by the previous coalition government, but was reinstated by the PPP/C Administration and falls under the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF).

The Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, highlighted the impact of the initiative at a press briefing on Wednesday at the ministry’s head office, Quamina and Thomas Streets, Georgetown.

“Our government continues to have very close to its heart, the investment in young people. We’ve seen over the years that investment in young people has really picked up,” Minister Sukhai said.

From the training that was conducted in 2024, approximately 120 individuals acquired skills in small engine repairs, equipping them to support essential machinery maintenance in their villages.

Furthermore, 110 CSOs were trained as tractor drivers, enabling them to contribute to more efficient agricultural practices and provide transportation services.

In the area of entrepreneurship, 44 Amerindian youth developed expertise in business proposal writing.

In addition, Minister Sukhai revealed that 40 participants developed their talents in craft production and 44 were trained in shade house management.

CSOs participating in the training

According to Minister Sukhai, approximately 111 shade houses have been established in Amerindian villages over the past two years, hence the need for training.

As villages move to develop their tourism industry, 62 youths from various villages received training in tourism and hospitality, while 124 are now providing garment construction services.

To date, over 2,700 youths are employed as CSOs, representing an investment of $1.3 billion annually.

Meanwhile, youth at the high-school level are being supported through the ministry’s Hinterland Scholarship Programme.

At the end of 2024, 630 students were enrolled in the scholarship programme and were receiving accommodation, dietary, transportation and allowances.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

