More training for health sector workers

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says many more training opportunities would be made available to health sector workers in 2021. While focus would be placed on infectious diseases, this would not exclude upgrades to other medical training offered by the Ministry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, training on treating infectious diseases would be continuous and tailored to treat the new symptoms of the disease.

“Guidelines change and as we get more knowledge and so forth about the disease, and as new medicines will become available, if we are able to acquire them here in Guyana and make them available, then we will have to change our clinical guidelines every time. So, it is important that we teach our staff about these guidelines so they are more aware and can utilise these protocols,” Dr. Anthony explained, during a recent COVID-19 update.

Courses are being done in collaboration with the PAHO/WHO and could be accessed on the WHO website.

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony said courses in Nursing, Midwifery, the Medics Programme, Community Health Worker Training and Pharmacy will be enhanced through collaboration with the University of Guyana.

“Many of these programmes are designed and updated and upgraded by the Ministry, but they don’t have any formal accreditation outside of the Ministry. I believe the time has come when we should collaborate more closely with the University of Guyana for some of these programmes so they can be used as entry requirements into some of the programmes offered by the University.”

Dr. Anthony said his team will explore how its existing programmes could be accredited by the University. He also advised Government institutions to partner with the University to ensure their curricula are on par with what is happening in medicine.

Additionally, the Ministry has started drafting its training manual on the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine, in anticipation of one or more becoming available in Guyana soon.

“Training for the COVID-19 vaccines will focus on storage chain, how to administer and use the vaccines, how you’ll record on the card issued, how to keep those records so that we can go back and do checks because at least two of the current vaccines require a person to return after 21 days for the second dose.” To date, the Ministry has conducted several COVID-19 related training programmes for its clinical staff. Training has also been done in Mental Health Awareness and Detection and in the use of ventilators.