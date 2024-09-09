More women taking on leadership roles in Amerindian villages

In recent years, more Amerindian women have increasingly stepped into leadership roles and spearheaded discussions on development within their traditionally male-dominated communities.

Out of the 254 leaders elected at the May-June Village Council (VC) Elections, 35 females emerged as toshaos and senior councillors in Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, Nine, and 10, representing 14 per cent of the total leaders elected.

Bethany’s Toshao, Sonia Latchman is Vice Chairperson of the National Toshaos Council (NTC)

Amerindian women assumed leadership roles within their villages and secured executive positions on the National Toshao Council (NTC), which plans and represents the sustainable development of Guyana’s indigenous peoples.

A teacher by profession and the reelected toshao of Bethany Village in Region Two, Sonia Latchman, is the NTC’s vice-chairperson.

She is also the newly declared lead expert for the Caribbean on the implementation of the American Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Female Toshaos

During an interaction with the Department of Public Information (DPI), She emphasised the significant role women play in leadership. She highlighted the fresh perspective and resilience they bring to the table.

Latchman believes that the inclusion of women in leadership is crucial for holistic village development and inspiring future generations to pursue leadership roles.

“Leadership is not confined to gender…It is open to all who are capable and passionate about the progress of their people and this will drive societal growth. I strongly believe that women’s leadership leads to more inclusive changes,” she further underscored.

The table below shows the list of women elected as toshao and senior Councillors

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs reported that 11 females were elected as toshaos and senior councillors in Region One; three in Region Two, and five in Region Seven, with additional leaders in Regions Eight, Nine, and Ten.

Importantly, some villages elected female leaders for the first time, while others reelected accomplished women based on their outstanding performance during their previous terms.

Sandra Brazao of Region Eight, became Kato’s first female toshao

For instance, Sandra Brazao made history as the first female toshao of Kato Village in Region Eight while Amrita Thomas was elected as the first female toshao of Waramadong Village in Region Seven.

The election of female leaders, including Roxanne Beck in Awarewaunau, Deep South Rupununi in Region Nine, demonstrates the increasing recognition of women’s leadership capabilities across various communities.

Villages such as Baramita in Region One also elected Sharmain Rambajue, who previously served as toshao of the Carib village.

Amrita Thomas is the first female toshao of Waramadong Village

In Region Two, Mainstay/Whyaka elected Marsha Williams as its leader, succeeding government Member of Parliament (MP) Yvonne Fredericks-Pearson.

These positive developments signify a shift towards greater gender diversity and empowerment in Guyana’s indigenous peoples’ representation and development.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

