Moruca sub-district villages receive transportation, equipment

Several villages within the Moruca sub-district in Region One recently received buses, tractors, boat engines, and generators from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and the United Nations (UN).

Minister Pauline Sukhai, and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handed over the gifts, during the Regional Toshaos and Community Democratic Council (CDC) Chairpersons Conference, at the Santa Rosa Secondary School.

The generators and boat engines for the Moruca sub-district health facilities

The two buses were handed over to the villages of Karaburi and Mora. They were each procured at the cost of $3.7 million and $3.8 million, respectively.

The buses will provide transportation, bringing great ease to community members, specifically school children.

Bus for Karaburi village

Additionally, the tractors were handed over to the Santa Rosa, Rincon, and Koko Area Councils. The heavy-duty vehicles were bought for $6.7 million each. The buses and tractors were funded by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Meanwhile, health services within the Moruca sub-district are expected to run more efficiently, as Waramuri and Manawarin each received a 40 horse-power boat engine and a generator for their health facilities.

The bus that was given to Mora village

The generators were donated by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and will be a source of backup electricity.

The tractors that were given to the three councils

The engines will help the villages to transport patients to the Kumaka District Hospital for emergency and other medical purposes.

During the feature address at the conference, Minister Sukhai urged the village leaders to invest heavily in their communities with the funds that they receive from the government.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

