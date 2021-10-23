Ms. Donna Samaroo to make urgent contact with National COVID-19 Task Force

Ms. Donna Dhanmatie Samaroo

The National Covid-19 Task Force is urgently trying to make contact with Guyanese national Ms. Donna Dhanmatie Samaroo, of 135_47-124th Street Jamaica NY (passport number R0825712), who arrived in Guyana on 15th October 2021.

Persons who are acquainted with Ms Donna Dhanmatie Samaroo are requested to inform her to make urgent contact with the National Covid-19 Task Force on telephone numbers 223-6604/223-6602, email address covid19secretariatgy@outlook.com or contact our office at 252 Quamina Street Georgetown.