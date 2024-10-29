Multi-Billion-dollar Lima Sands Hospital’s construction moving rapidly apace

Construction of the $6.6 billion Lima Sands Hospital on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two is advancing well, with the majority of its structure already completed.

During a site visit on Monday, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony conducted a walkthrough of the existing facility. He expressed satisfaction with the construction’s rapid pace

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony and Region Three’s Health Officer, Dr Ranjeev Singh conduct a walkthrough of the hospital

“They have been making continuous progress and we expect by March or April we should be substantially completed,” Dr Anthong told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Following the structural phase, Minister Anthony said the ministry plans to immediately equip the hospital, ensuring it is fully operational.

This state-of-the-art facility will feature 75 inpatient beds, a 24-hour accident and emergency department, outpatient clinics, a modern imaging suite, laboratories, a pharmacy, and other critical departments.

The imaging suite will house the region’s first CT scanner, eliminating the need for patients to travel to Georgetown for such services.

Major works that have been completed internally on the structure thus far

A secure system will connect with Georgetown Hospital radiographers for image interpretation when local specialists are unavailable to support seamless diagnostics.

“This will help the physicians here to make a diagnosis,” Minister Anthony explained.

He added that the hospital’s completion will enhance regional healthcare, offering first-class facilities and comfortable, well-furnished wards for up to five patients per room.

“I think over time the Lima Hospital will be the main hub for medical services on the coast because there will be a vast improvement in the quality of care that will be offered,” the health minister said.

The hospital is being constructed by China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd. (CAMCE) and China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH).

Other infrastructural work that has been constructed

The Lima Sands Hospital is one of six modern healthcare facilities being constructed across Guyana. Other locations include De Kinderen in Region Three, Diamond and Enmore in Region Four, Bath in Region Five, and Skeldon in Region Six.

These hospitals are part of a $37.2 billion partnership with China’s Sinopharm International, aimed at transforming Guyana’s regional healthcare system with state-of-the-art facilities and improved medical services.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

